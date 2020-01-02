A FIRE on a train at Pengam this morning is causing disruption to services which is expected to last until 10am.

Rail services are experiencing delays of up to an hour on the line.

Transport for Wales (TfW) confirmed that a heater overheated on a train at Pengam, near Blackwood, at around 7.20am.

Fire alarms were activated and passengers were evacuated.

TfW has tweeted: "Following an operational incident at Pengam all lines have now reopened.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 10.00".