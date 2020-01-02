A WOMAN interrupted two men who were burgling her home in Monmouthshire.

The incident took place at a house in the Pen- y Cae Mawr area on the afternoon of Tuesday December 10.

The woman disturbed the intruders at about 1.40pm, as they searched through her belongings in her bedroom.

She ran from the house to call the police and the offenders left empty handed in a dark coloured BMW 3 series car.

The registration number was WNZ 5814, though following investigations, it is believed to be false.

Gwent Police officers want to identify the individuals shown in the CCTV footage published here, to help with their inquiries.

Anyone who can help with information about those responsible, or have seen the vehicle they were driving, telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 238 10/12/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.

