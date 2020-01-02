A BRYNMAWR resident had a fantastic start to the new year - with a £30,000 lottery win.

The unnamed resident won the money in the People's Postcode Lottery on New Year's Eve.

They were the only person on Worcester Street who was playing when the winning postcode of NP23 4EZ was drawn.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “I’m so happy for our winner in Wales who will start 2020 with a £30,000 boost to their bank balance.

“I hope they can treat themselves to something special with their prize, and really kick the year off in style.

“It’s thanks to players like this that money goes towards supporting charities, so everyone’s a winner. A huge thank you to everyone who plays, and I wish you all a great New Year.”

The prize was part of a Christmas campaign which saw one winning postcode announced each day, with all players from those postcodes winning £30,000 each through the December draws.

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities including Friends of Bedwellty Park Society. The charity was awarded £2,000 last year to enhance the biodiversity of the park by planting wildflowers and wetland meadows.

Players of the People's Postcode Lottery have helped to raise more than £500 million to date for causes across the UK and internationally.

The draw was promoted on behalf of Youth Music, a charity that invests in more than 350 projects for children and young people aged up to 25.

