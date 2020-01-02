THE number of people visiting high streets in Caerphilly County Borough dropped last year - in some areas by up to as much of a fifth.

New figures have shown Bargoed was the only town centre in the borough where footfall increased in 2019 - with a seven per cent increase.

But Risca and Caerphilly both saw falls of seven per cent, while visitors to Ystrad Mynach fell by eight per cent and Newbridge nine per cent - while footfall to Blackwood was down 19 per cent.

MORE NEWS:

Residents of the towns have said they believe the trend is down to a lack of parking and banks, with a lack of banking facilities a particular problem for people in Newbridge, with many saying when they travel further afield to go to the bank they do their shopping while they are there.

(Newbridge. Picture Sarah Marshall)

Sue Edmunds said: “There’s no high street bank left.”

Janet Vines and Tony Gallagher agree. Ms Vines said: “I think the banks closing made a huge difference.”

While Mr Gallagher added: “Lack of banking services play a major role in this. Banking with shopping now done in Blackwood.”

Tracey Lane, who has had a business in Newbridge for 30 years, said: “Newbridge started going downhill when they started doing the regeneration (in 2015). Newbridge has not been the best for parking, but it was made worse when the work was being done.

“This meant that it was more difficult to park so people would do their banking and shopping elsewhere. Then they put a bus straight through from the Parkside estate to Blackwood, which led to those people staying on the bus and shopping in Blackwood.

“The banks closing made it worse.”

Newbridge lost three banks in the space of a two-year period between 2014 and 2016, leaving residents forced to travel to Blackwood for banking.

But this has not translated into an increase in people visiting the town.

Blackwood residents believe this is to do with having to pay for parking, the toilet closures and a lack of shops.

Blackwood in 1994

Jennifer Williams said: “Closure of the toilets would be a contributing factor here - the other reason is there are not a huge variety of shops.”

Denise Morris said: “Empty shops. Most likely due to high rents. I’ve lived in Blackwood all my life and it saddens me to see what was such a thriving town with lots of different shops, pubs and restaurants and is now looking like a ghost town.”

Brenda Davies believes that, as well as the parking fee increase and closure of the toilets, internet shopping is also a contributing factor. She said: “Rise in parking fees and toilet closures plus high rents and shops are forced to close because they cannot afford the rents. And internet shopping.”

The closure of the public toilets at Blackwood bus station happened on April 1 last year, due to council cuts, despite more than 3,000 petitioning to keep them open. On July 1, car parking charges were increased by 20p in council run car parks across Blackwood.

In Risca, residents have said the reduction in footfall is to do with one-hour parking restrictions, which came into force for the high street when Caerphilly County Borough Council took over parking enforcement from Gwent Police in April.

Risca

Tracey Bryant Withers said: “The parking restrictions. Only allowed to park for one hour is killing Risca high street.”

Norman Donald said: “The out of town retail parks were the start of the downfall of shopping centres in large towns and it also had a knock-on effect on the high streets of small towns. This, with the increasing popularity of on-line shopping, the high street is getting negatively impacted yet again.

“Risca is surrounded by major retailers such as Tesco Extra, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl. This will also have a negative impact on high street shopping.

“Unfortunately, people are still in love with their cars and want to park on Commercial Street and Tredegar Street in Risca when visiting the shops. The parking time is restricted to one hour. Many of these shops are hairdressers, barbers, nail bars, cafes etc. Quite often, these types of shops require more than a one hour stop which puts some people off.

“There are a couple of car parks in Risca but a lot of people are reluctant to use them saying one is too far away – by Risca Builders – and another awkward to enter and exit – behind St John’s.”

Residents in Bargoed have put the town's increase in footfall down to its recent revamp.

Norman Donald said: “Bargoed has recently had a huge facelift. I believe more than £30 million on a 10-year revamp – with some money from EU funding. People will be pleased to use their new shops and facilities in their now attractive town. It will also attract visitors, hence the increase in footfall.”

MORE NEWS:

We're backing Newport in 2020 - here's why

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been contacted for comment.