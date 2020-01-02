NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn says he is “getting close” to adding to his squad but he doesn’t expect to have a new signing available to play in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Millwall.

Flynn is anticipating a busy January transfer window at Rodney Parade as he looks to halt a 10-game winless streak in League Two.

Speaking after the New Year’s Day draw with Cheltenham Town, the Exiles boss confirmed that he is looking to bring in another striker.

“We’re not scoring enough goals,” admitted Flynn. “Hopefully we’ll get a striker in January. We need to strengthen.”

Brandon Cooper, a 19-year-old centre-back at Swansea City, was also reportedly spotted at the game on Wednesday.

“We’re getting close,” said the manager when asked about players coming in.

“I don’t think I’ll get anybody in who will be able to play on Saturday, although I hope I do.”

Flynn was critical of Charlton Athletic loanee Taylor Maloney (above) for his part in Cheltenham's equaliser but he's keen not to reveal too much information on his plans for the month.

Asked if there were any developments on players leaving, he replied: “Not yet.”

Is he expecting to keep all the loan players? “No.”

So there could be one or two going back? “Possibly.”

Do Millwall want Danny McNamara back? “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Millwall.”

Right-back McNamara has not been given permission to play in County’s previous FA Cup ties and he won’t face his parent club this weekend.

Mickey Demetriou and Joss Labadie are also doubtful, but centre-backs Mark O’Brien and Kyle Howkins (below) are available.

“We haven’t got McNamara, so we haven’t got a right-back,” said Flynn. “OB and Kyle are both back and Robbie [Willmott] is close but he won’t be ready [for this game], it will be too early.”

Flynn is expecting a tough test against a side who moved up to sixth in the Championship this week.

“It’s going to be horrendous,” he said. “It’s going to be really difficult. They’re a very good team. Hopefully they rest a few.”

Asked if the FA Cup is still a priority, Flynn said: “Of course it is. How can you not look forward to it? We went to Middlesbrough last year, managed to nick a goal at the end and then beat them back here and ended up playing Man City. So, let’s give it a go.”

