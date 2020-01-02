NICK Ramsay, the Assembly Member for Monmouth, has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative group following a New Year's Day incident.

Mr Ramsay, who chairs the assembly's Public Accounts Committee, has served as an AM since 2007.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Conservatives said: "Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the National Assembly for Wales following an incident which took place yesterday.

"The suspension will be reviewed following consideration of the matter by external agencies.

"We will not be making any further comments at this time."