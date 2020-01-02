A TEENAGER who assaulted a train conductor was condemned as a “proper nuisance” by a judge who warned him he faces the prospect of a custodial sentence.

Georgie Cox, 18, carried out the attack in Cwmbran and tried to steal cash from a till at the Next store in the town.

The defendant also raided Cardiff Athletic Club where he took £470.

Cox pleaded guilty to assault by beating, attempted theft and burglary.

All the offences took place last May.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the defendant already has 24 previous convictions for 53 offences, including 14 burglaries.

Judge Nicola Jones told Cox: “You are a proper nuisance by now.”

She said the prospect of him going to a young offender institution was a possibility and ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The court was told Cox suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and alcohol foetal syndrome.

He was represented by Robert Chudleigh and the prosecution by Jenny Yeo.

Cox, of Park Street, Bridgend, was granted conditional bail and his sentence adjourned until January 23.