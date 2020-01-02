FARES on buses in and around Newport will go up on Sunday as part of a revamp of services.

On Sunday, January 5, single tickets on Newport Bus services within zone one (Newport city) will increase from £1.80 to £2, while and adult day ticket in the same zone will cost £4.00, up from £3.70. Adult tickets in zone two (Cardiff and Cwmbran) will go up from £2.20 to £2.50 for a single, and from £4.50 to £5 for a day ticket.

Meanwhile, children's tickets within zone one will increase from £1.10 to £1.25 for a single and from £2.30 to £2.50 for a day ticket.

Fares in zone three (Chepstow and Monmouth) will be unchanged.

This is part of a series of changes which will also allow passengers to pay using contactless or phone pay services, as well as real-time journey information being provided on mobile phones.

Newport Bus has said the decision has been made in order to simplify the fare structure and allow quicker boarding times.

Morgan Stevens, operations director for Newport Bus, said: “We are really looking forward to the implementation of this new ticketing system. The system will enable us to have invaluable passenger insight, which will give us the improved understanding to deliver efficient bus services to all.”

Also as part of the changes, discounts provided for Freedom Card users will be scrapped along with the Student Passport card.

For further information on the alterations, you can visit Newport Bus’s website at newportbus.co.uk