POLICE were called to a large meet-up of people, believed to be for an illegal rave, in a Monmouthshire industrial park in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The party took place at the Severn Bridge Industrial Estate in Symondscliffe Way, Portskewett – on the eastern edge of Caldicot.

A Gwent Police spokesman said officers were called to the industrial estate at 12.05am on January 1, following a report of a "large gathering".

There, the police eventually managed to disperse all those in attendance.

He said no arrests had been made at this stage, but enquires were still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2000000438. Alternatively, send the force a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.