THERE are delays in both directions on the A4042 between Llanellen and Llanover after a crash.
The AA is reporting the road is closed at the junction with Oak Lane due to accident on A4042 northbound.
Emergency services are in attendance.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
(A crash has caused delays in both directions on the A4042 between Llanellen and Llanover. Picture: AA.)
Emergency Services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A4042 between Llanellen and Llanover. Road is currently closed please find alternative routes. Apologies for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/AiaKzGTCWu— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 2, 2020