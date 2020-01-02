EMERGENCY services attended a multi-vehicle crash in Newport on Thursday night.
Police officers and paramedics attended the crash, which took place on the eastbound carriageway of Southern Distributor Road near the Lysaght Institute at about 9pm.
One lane of the carriageway remained open as recovery vehicles arrived at the scene around 9.15pm.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.