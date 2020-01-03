THE General Election of December 12 decisively changed the make-up of the House of Commons in favour of the Conservative Party, clearing the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pursue his Brexit agenda free from the difficulties posed by the previous hung - and very divisive - Parliament.

On an appalling day for the Labour Party, Mr Johnson emerged with an 80-seat majority, the largest for the Conservatives since Margaret Thatcher's final election victory in 1987, and a mandate to 'Get Brexit Done'.

The Tory landslide prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the Scottish National Party, which made further inroads in Scotland.

But the big winner was Mr Johnson (above) as the Tories won seat after seat in Labour's heartlands.

"I want to thank the people of this country for turning out to vote in a December election... which has turned out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people to change this country for the better," said Mr Johnson.

Mr Corbyn said he would be calling it a day as leader of the Labour Party after a successor has been appointed.

Many constituencies in the north of England and the Midlands that had been Labour for decades, and some that had been that way since way before the Second World War, fell to the Conservatives, as Brexit supporters who would normally vote Labour deserted the party in droves. These included: Rother Valley, Labour since 1918; Don Valley, Labour since 1922; Leigh, Labour since 1922; Wakefield, Labour since 1932; Bassetlaw, Labour since 1935; Bishop Auckland, Labour since 1935; Sedgefield, Labour since 1935; Great Grimsby, Labour since 1945.

Although Labour faced a disastrous set of results across the UK, the party's MPs in Gwent all held onto their seats, albeit with slashed majorities across the board.

Gwent's MPs, clockwise from top left: Ruth Jones, Jessica Morden, Nick Thomas-Symonds, David Davies, Chris Evans, Wayne David, Nick Smith

In Newport East and West, Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones respectively were re-elected - although Mrs Jones came within 902 votes of losing the seat, and Ms Morden's majority was cut to 1,992.

Gwent's sole Conservative MP, Monmouth's David Davies, was also re-elected with more than 50 per cent of the constituency's vote.

In Torfaen, Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds was re-elected, while Islwyn's Chris Evans also retained his seat, though again, both saw their majorities slashed.

Nick Smith retained Blaenau Gwent for Labour, though his majority was cut due to a strong showing by the Brexit Party.

In Caerphilly, Wayne David was also re-elected for Labour.

November 4

A NEW Chartist mural was unveiled in Rogerstone 180 years to the day after protesters descended on Newport demanding the right to vote.

In 2013, the iconic Chartist mural in John Frost Square was demolished without prior warning to make way for the Friars Walk development.

Six years on, Oliver Budd (above, at the site) - son of Kenneth Budd, who made the original mural - replicated his father’s work on a smaller scale, to stand at the roundabout where Chartist Drive and Cefn Road meet, a location of historical significance.

Protestors would have marched past the site as they marched from the Valleys to the Westgate Hotel, where 22 men would ultimately die in the last armed rebellion in British history.

“It was a real joy to replace it,” said Mr Budd.

The £20,000 project was financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

November 9

MORE than 17,000 parking tickets had been handed out in Gwent since councils took over control of the issue from Gwent Police earlier this year, it was revealed.

Gwent was the last police force to transfer powers of civil parking enforcement (CPE) to councils, bringing it in line with the rest of Wales.

In total, 17,750 tickets had been handed out: Newport, 10,328, in the first three months, generating £193,480;

Monmouthshire - 1,083; Torfaen - 1,471, generating £23,179; Blaenau Gwent, 543; Caerphilly - 4,325, generating £105,438.

November 12

AN INDEPENDENT review - seeking among others the views of parents - was being carried out into a vital service for children with hearing, communication and visual needs, which was saved following a campaign led by the Argus.

SenCom supports around 1,500 young people in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly with severe learning needs - but last year it came under threat after Newport City Council said it was planning on pulling out.

At the time SenCom was described as "unsustainable" for Newport in the long term, with the proposed in-house service offering an equivalent level of service while saving £250,000.

From left: Sammy Holland with son Diego; Dawn Battersby with grandson Brogan; and Robert Hiett with daughter Demi-Rose Hiett. All the children receive SenCom services. Pictures - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

But, following a campaign spearheaded by the Argus, the leaders of all five local authorities involved in the programme agreed to continue it until at least 2022.

The review will determine the "range, volume and impact" of service provision in each local authority.

November 15

A FAMILY who had to flee their house after a fire broke out when a firework was thrown at it on Bonfire Night faced their first Christmas away from home in decades.

Wheelchair-bound Graham Lloyd and his wife Jan had lived at their house in Hillview Crescent, Lliswerry, for 40 years - but were forced to flee following the fire on Tuesday November 5.

Images of the fire and damage, and right (from left), Mark Healey, Graham Lloyd, Janet Lloyd and Stephen Lloyd

Mr Lloyd, 62, described hearing a bang in the neighbouring alleyway at around 9.30pm, then smelling burning plastic and seeing flames.

He was able to quickly get his brother Stephen, 49 - who has Downs syndrome - and dogs Ollie and Finnie, 10 and 11, out of the house safely. His wife was not at home.

Although unhurt, they faced their first Christmas away from their beloved home for 40 years, and had been told they could face a wait of six-12 months until they could return. Stored Christmas presents were also ruined.

November 21

AMBITIOUS plans to make Newport’s iconic Transporter Bridge “a world class heritage attraction” and provide it with a sustainable future were lodged with the city council.

Proposals include demolishing the existing visitor centre and replacing it with a modern, bigger one.

An artist's impression of the Transporter Bridge and the proposed new visitor centre

Repairs and restoration work which will extend the operational life of the bridge by 25-30 years are also proposed.

The scheme is part of a £10 million Heritage Fund project to secure the future of the iconic structure, one of five remaining operational transporter bridges worldwide.

The aim is to make the bridge “the best visitor attraction in Wales”, bringing national and international visitors to the city.

The current visitor centre is too small.Currently, around 16-20,000 people visit the attraction every year, but the project aims to boost numbers to 55,000 in the first year and 45,000 thereafter.

November 27

THE newly-elected leader of Newport City council vowed to lead with “passion, integrity and kindness.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, the former cabinet member for regeneration and housing, who was first elected to the council in 2012, replaced Cllr Debbie Wilcox, who was made a life peer in Theresa May's resignation honours.

Cllr Mudd (above) described the city as "a fantastic place", "innovative, creative and resourceful" people, but stressed that these are "difficult and challenging times" for councils.

“I would like to focus on investment and growth to create skilled jobs and really try to retain talent in the community," she said.

“Whether you’re a resident in one of our affluent areas, whether you live in one of our areas which needs more support, whether you are someone who is living in a temporary encampment somewhere across the city, whatever your circumstances we are one Newport, one community.”

December 5

A ONCE-BULGING beagle won the UK’s largest pet slimming competition after shedding a third of his bodyweight in just six months.

Luigi, from Newport, was a whopping 4st 8lb after feasting on one too many Sunday roasts.

But after a six-month diet and exercise challenge, the former heavy hound shed the pounds, now weighing in at a healthy 3st 3lb and losing eight inches on his waist and six inches on his chest.

Luigi the beagle with PDSA vet nurse Karen Jones, after his weight loss transformation. Picture - Tom Martin© Wales News Service

“Since overhauling Luigi’s diet and exercise regime, the change we’ve seen in him has been unbelievable, he’s a different dog now,” said owner Perrie Jordan, 28.

Luigi enrolled into veterinary charity PDSA’s Pet Fit Club - a slimming class for overweight pooches - and his weight-loss supervisor Karen Jones, veterinary nurse at Cardiff's PDSA pet hospital, said: “Luigi has undergone an incredible transformation over the last six months.

“He is unrecognisable from the dog that waddled into out hospital for his first Pet Fit Club weigh-in six months ago. He is like a puppy again.”

December 6

THE BROTHER of Jeremy Adams - the man from Cwmbran who made national headlines for buying a life-sized dinosaur for his front garden - has credited him with saving his life.

Mr Adams, who was described by his family as a “caring family man,” died on August 29 following a heart attack, aged 58.

Mr Adams' father, Herbert John Adams, and grandfather, Herbert Cyril Adams, also suffered heart attacks at 58, so following his death, brother Ray, 55, visited St Joseph’s Hospital in Newport for a full heart check-up.

Ray Adams, 55, credits his brother Jerry for saving his life after going in for a heart check up. Picture - Ray Adams/Ben Black

“Even though I showed no symptoms whatsoever, what happened to Jerry was

the catalyst for getting myself checked out,” he said. “I couldn’t wait any longer.

It was a good thing he did, as the tests found two severe narrowings in the left anterior descending (LAD) artery of Mr Adams’ heart, which could have severely obstructed his blood flow, leading to a type of heart attack which has a very high risk of death.

Surgeons worked quickly to insert a stent, a small mesh tube which expands to help keep the blood flowing, in Mr Adams' artery - which restored his blood flow to 100 per cent.

“You could say Jerry’s last gift to me was to save my life," said Ray, who is urging anyone concerned they may be at risk of a similar condition to speak to their doctor.

December 10

THE Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport was to be 'mothballed' for the immediate future, it was announced, rather than closed - in the hope that a buyer might be found.

But the fight to save the plant continues, with Roy Rickhuss, general secretary the union Community, describing the fact that Orb had even had to be mothballed as a "travesty".

The Orb Electrical Steels plant in Newport is to be mothballed for the time being, rather than closed, Tata Steel announced

Tata Steel said it remains committed to finding jobs for all Orb staff who wish to continue working for the company.

“Following discussions with trade union representatives, we have agreed to mothball the site for a period of time, rather than closing it. This ensures the plant is properly maintained over the coming period,” said a Tata Steel spokesman.

Mr Rickhuss said: "We are calling on government to urgently establish a task force to secure a future for the UK’s only electrical steels facility. The campaign continues to Save Orb Steel.”

The mothballing plan came just weeks after the Argus revealed that an "expression of interest" in buying Orb was being looked into by Tata Steel, and a second approach had been made by another interested party, about pursuing a contractual arrangement with a potential new owner or operator, for processing hot rolled coils to grain orientated electrical steel.

These were later revealed as being, respectively, Liberty Steel, and US company Big River Steel.

December 17

THE variable speed limit zone on the M4 around Newport should be removed, the transport commission set up to tackle congestion around the city announced.

In its place, the commission recommended an average speed zone, with a fixed 50mph limit, from Coldra (Junction 24) to Tredegar Park (Junction 28).

The change is one of three 'fast-track' measures recommended by the South East Wales Transport Commission, set up by First Minister Mark Drakeford, to find alternative solutions to improving traffic flow around Newport after he pulled the plug on the M4 relief road in June.

The commission also recommended: Preventing last-minute lane changes on the approach to the Brynglas Tunnels, and widening the role of traffic officers in responding to, and clearing, accidents.

Welsh Government ministers will decide if, and when, to implement the recommendations.

December 23

The mother of an eight-year-old girl who has not been to school for 18 months says her daughter cannot attend school in Monmouthshire due to the lack of a child-friendly disabled toilet.

Imogen Ashwell-Lewis left Rogiet Primary School - the only school in Monmouthshire with a children’s disabled toilet - in June 2018, after her mother, Catherine Ashwell-Rice, 42, said she had not been invited to attend teacher and parent consultations.

Imogen Ashwell-Lewis with her mum, Catherine Ashwell-Rice

She also alleged that the school continued to use apps for homework after Ms Ashwell-Rice told the school Imogen couldn’t use the apps due to her condition affecting the use of her hands.

“It’s so frustrating for her because she is a really articulate and clever child,” Ms Ashwell-Rice said. “It’s not just about learning - it’s about the friends you make and the social skills you learn too. She hasn’t had the option to lead anything like a normal little girl’s life. She’s not been invited to a birthday party for 18 months.”

Imogen, who lives with her mother and seven brothers in Caldicot, requires a specialist chair, a suitably high toilet so she can easily access it from her wheelchair, and a changing area with a bed.

“For this all to have come about due to something completely out of Imogen’s control is upsetting for all of us.”

A formal complaint has been submitted by Ms Ashwell-Rice to Monmouthshire County Council.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokeswoman said: “Keeping pupils at school and in education is a top priority for the council."