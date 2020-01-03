COMMUNITY groups and charities across Gwent are being invited to apply for funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications are officially open for 2020, with more than £600,000 to be shared across Wales throughout 2020.

Anyone can nominate groups and charities benefitting communities across Wales, with three groups awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500, every three months in over 50 funding areas.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores across the country used to fund local projects.

And customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

“Bags of Help has provided more than £80 million of funding to more than 27,000 local community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve.”

The scheme runs in partnership with community charity Groundwork. Graham Duxbury, chief executive of the charity, said: “We encourage community groups to apply for Bags of Help funding to help improve places and spaces in local communities. We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

You can nominate a group or charity at tesco.com/bagsofhelp