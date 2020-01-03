EVERY school and college in Wales is being given funding to provide free sanitary products for girls and women in a bid to tackle period poverty.

As part of a £3.3 million commitment to tackle period poverty - when girls and women cannot afford basic sanitary products - the Welsh Government has promised funding given to each college, primary and secondary school to provide these products will continue this year.

Young campaigners, who welcomed the renewed funding for 2020, said: “It’s just ensuring a girl’s period isn’t a barrier to her succeeding in life.”

Deputy minister and chief whip Jane Hutt said: “We’ve made considerable progress in tackling period poverty in 2019 and the £3.3 million for 2020 will mean we can continue to ensure period dignity for every woman and girl in Wales by providing appropriate products and facilities.

“It’s heartening to see young people taking on this issue and working within their schools and communities to combat the stigma and taboos which unfortunately still exist today”.