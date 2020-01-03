THE relaunch of the Argus’ We’re Backing Newport campaign has gone down a storm.

Earlier this week we announced we were relaunching the campaign to show why Newport is a great place to live, work and do business.

And we were met with a flood of support online.

MORE NEWS:

Among those to back the campaign were Newport-born double Paralympian and double World Champion Pippa Britton, who won 24 medals from international 24 events.

She said: “Well said, South Wales Argus, you’re right.

“Newport is a great place to live for many reasons, so I am backing Newport too.”

John Kendall, headteacher at Risca Comprehensive, said: “Great to see this. Well done (editor) Nicole Garnon and everyone at the South Wales Argus.

“It is so important to celebrate all that’s good about our city.”

Newport resident Nicky Vignoli said: “Loving the launch of Backing Newport by the South Wales Argus.

“There is so much to be positive about in our wonderful city.

“Yes, we have our problems here as everywhere does, but let’s shout about all the good things that make the city an attractive place to visit and live.”

The Pod in Rodney Road, which has helped Newport’s nightlife flourish in recent years, said: “Two things we can control in our lives - our attitude and effort.

“We’re on board.”

And Nicholas Webb added that he believed a “gateway city of 150k people should not be shy in its ambition”.

“As a city, we need to be bolder in promoting the good and improving the not so good,” he said.

“This is welcome. Though, for as long as I have lived here, I can only recall the South Wales Argus backing Newport, day in, day out.”

Some of Newport’s valued independent businesses have also spoken of the importance of supporting the city.

Shop assistant at Diverse Records in Charles Street, who referred to himself as 'Graham the Bear', said: “Diverse has existed for 32 years.

Graham 'The Bear' and Matt Jarret, of Diverse Records

“We have a really good clientele of people.

“And people are always discovering us.

“It is nice when we have a younger generation – vinyl is on a big boom and kids are getting into music via vinyl now.”

He added: “There are also some really nice independent shops in Newport and the market has lovely shops.

“We have got a lot of local businesses who have been here for years.

“It’s all self-contained now with Friars Walk development. There is a mixture of good restaurants and stores.”

And colleague Matt Jarret said: “People like to come here and browse and find stuff through the racks, you can’t do that online

“We can also recommend stuff. They can give us a rough idea of what they like and they can walk away with something they wouldn’t have brought otherwise.

“It is definitely worth us being in Newport.

"If you look in the arcades and up Charles Street and the market, then you can find some great little businesses.”

Owner of the Secret Garden Café in Charles Street, Michelle Smith, said there is "great community spirit" among the city's independent businesses.

Michelle Smith

“We all rally together and look after each other," she said.

“We have been here for nine years and probably would not have survived without other businesses’ support.

“We try to use local suppliers in the area.

“There is that whole sense of everyone trying to help each other.

“There are just some amazing independent stores popping up all over the place.

“It is what Newport needs, really.

“And if you go slightly out, there are great places like Meat, Rogue Fox, Le Pub and Tiny Rebel.

“They are amazing places to go and they really care about people’s custom.”

Bubble Bath and Bodyworks in is one of the city centre's newest businesses, having opened its doors in November. Manager Bridget Lewis said the reaction to the shop had been "really positive".

Bridget Lewis

“Customers are really happy to have something like this here in Newport," she said.

“So many people say Newport used to be such a good town and that they are glad something like this is back in.

“I think there is definitely more of a pull towards Newport now.

“I think there is everything here that you need, you don’t need to go to Cardiff.”

Another popular city centre businesses is Sin City Comics, which recently relocated to Friars Walk.

Owner Shane Jordan said: “It is challenging being in Newport – it is trying to break the negative spell that is over Newport.

Shane Jordan

MORE NEWS:

“It seems there is a very negative stance, but yet I don’t think Newport is as bad as people think it is.

“If people give up then it will never get better, if you don’t keep trying.

“Businesses are starting to pick up and grow again.

“Hopefully we will keep growing.”

And Catherine McNamara of Liverton Opticians in Charles Street, said: “As a city, we have a diverse range of independent businesses, well-established corporate enterprises and budding entrepreneurs, making Newport a unique destination that we should be encouraged to shout about.”

Catherine McNamara of Liverton Opticians