WITNESSES are being sought following what Gwent Police describe as a 'serious' crash last night on the A4042 at Llanellen.

The incident happened at around 8.06pm.

Anyone who saw it is asked to get in touch, and officers investigating the incident are specifically interested in people who may have dash-cam footage, and who were travelling along the A4042 between Pontypool and Abergavenny at the time.

Contact Gwent Police by telephoning 101, or direct message the force's Facebook and twitter pages, quoting log number 416-02/01/20.