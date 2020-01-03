A MAN who slipped and injured an ankle whilst out on the Sugar Loaf above Abergavenny yesterday was rescued with the help of the Longtown Mountain Rescue Team (MRT).

The team, based in Abergavenny, were called to the incident shortly after midday, and the man was taken to the town's Nevill Hall Hospital.

It turned out to be a busy lunchtime for the team, which was asked to respond to another incident whilst on route to the Sugar Loaf.

A woman descending the Offa's Dyke Path, had also slipped and hurt an ankle, but the Longtown team was able to co-ordinate both rescues, with the woman being taken to Hereford County Hospital.

Eighteen team members were involved overall, and both casualties were rescued as the weather took a turn for the worse.

“We wish both individuals a speedy recovery and would like to thank the local farmer who helped us get some of the paramedics quickly to the site. We were also supported by the Air Ambulance," said Neil Hughes, team leader for Longtown MRT.

"Lower leg injuries are one of the most frequent injuries we are called to.

"We would like to remind the public how to call Mountain Rescue if ever needed.

"Please dial 999, asking for the police, then request mountain rescue assistance, giving as much information about the incident and location as possible.”