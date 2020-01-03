PLANS for a Co-op store and two other retail units have been put forward for the site of a former petrol station in Rogerstone, Newport.

Developers Walters Land have already been granted planning permission for up to 1,200 homes at the site of the former Novelis/Alcan aluminium factory, known as the Jubilee Park development, which also includes provision for retail.

But, while the development is around three quarters complete, no retailers have expressed interest in moving onto the site after more than three years.

A planning statement says that with more than 950 homes planned in the next 18 months, the need for retail provision as part of the development has “become a reality.”

And plans have now been lodged to develop the retail element of the scheme at the former garage and petrol station in Tregwilym Road, located next to the Jubilee Park site.

The site is proposed as an alternative to the current one earmarked for retail as it is said to offer a “more commercially attractive location.”

Retailers are said to have been put off from the Jubilee Park site due to “its lack of prominence,” believing it does not provide the visibility or accessibility to the wider Rogerstone area.

But there is demand for the Tregwilym Road site, with the Co-op having signed terms to lease one of the planned units subject to planning permission.

A planning statement says there is also “strong interest” in the other two units – which could be occupied as shops, cafes, restaurants, or hot food takeaways – with two operators in the process of agreeing terms.

A letter from the Co-op says the site is “considerably more attractive” as it is also prominent to existing residents and will attract passing trade from Tregwilym Road as well as from a nearby industrial estate.

The development will play “a crucial role in serving residents of the new neighbourhood”, as well as in the wider area, a planning statement says.

It is also expected to create between 25 and 40 full-time equivalent jobs.

Parking for 25 cars, two accessible spaces and two motorbike spaces are proposed, as well as storage for up to 12 bikes.

Newport council will consider the plans in the coming months.