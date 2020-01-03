PUB chain Wetherspoons have ushered in the new year by launching a January sale – and you can grab a pint for less than £2.

And if you’re taking on Dry January, there’s good news too, as non-alcoholic drinks prices are also being discounted.

Among the reduced prices are a pint of Shipyard for £2.35, a pint of Coors Light for £2.35, a pint of Guinness for £2.65 and a pint of Magners for £1.89.

A can of R White's raspberry lemonade will be 95p, a can of Brewdog Nanny State £1.79 and a bottle of Adnams Ghost Ship will be reduced to £1.79.

Here’s every Wetherspoons in Gwent are running the promotion:

Blaenau Gwent

The Olympia, Morgan Street, Tredegar

The Picture House, Market Street Ebbw Vale

The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street, Abertillery

Caerphilly

The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly

The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood

Monmouthshire

The Bell Hanger, Mary Street, Chepstow

The Coliseum, Lion Street, Abergavenny

The King’s Head, Agincourt Square, Monmouth

Newport

The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road

The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre

The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street

Torfaen

The John Fielding, Cwmbran

And here is the full list of drinks included in the sale:

On draught

Coors Light – 4.0% per cent ABV

Guinness – 4.1 per cent ABV

Innis & Gunn lager – 4.6 per cent ABV (Scotland only)

Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – 4.0 per cent ABV

Magners cider – 4.5 per cent ABV

Sharp’s Doom Bar – 4.0 per cent ABV

Shipyard American pale ale – 4.5 per cent ABV (excluding Scotland)

Low alcohol and alcohol free

Adnams Ghost Ship – low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV

BrewDog Nanny State – low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV

Budweiser Prohibition Brew – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

Beck’s Blue – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

Heineken 0.0 – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

Spirits

Gordon’s gin – 37.5 per cent ABV

Gordon’s Pink gin– 37.5 per cent ABV

Smirnoff Red vodka – 37.5 per cent ABV

Wines

Coldwater Creek wine by the glass (175ml):

Chardonnay – 12.5 per cent ABV

Pinot Grigio – 11.5 per cent ABV

Merlot – 12 per cent ABV

White Zinfandel Rosé – 11 per cent ABV

Soft drinks