PUB chain Wetherspoons have ushered in the new year by launching a January sale – and you can grab a pint for less than £2.
And if you’re taking on Dry January, there’s good news too, as non-alcoholic drinks prices are also being discounted.
Among the reduced prices are a pint of Shipyard for £2.35, a pint of Coors Light for £2.35, a pint of Guinness for £2.65 and a pint of Magners for £1.89.
A can of R White's raspberry lemonade will be 95p, a can of Brewdog Nanny State £1.79 and a bottle of Adnams Ghost Ship will be reduced to £1.79.
Here’s every Wetherspoons in Gwent are running the promotion:
Blaenau Gwent
- The Olympia, Morgan Street, Tredegar
- The Picture House, Market Street Ebbw Vale
- The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street, Abertillery
Caerphilly
- The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly
- The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood
Monmouthshire
- The Bell Hanger, Mary Street, Chepstow
- The Coliseum, Lion Street, Abergavenny
- The King’s Head, Agincourt Square, Monmouth
Newport
- The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
- The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
- The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street
Torfaen
- The John Fielding, Cwmbran
And here is the full list of drinks included in the sale:
On draught
- Coors Light – 4.0% per cent ABV
- Guinness – 4.1 per cent ABV
- Innis & Gunn lager – 4.6 per cent ABV (Scotland only)
- Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – 4.0 per cent ABV
- Magners cider – 4.5 per cent ABV
- Sharp’s Doom Bar – 4.0 per cent ABV
- Shipyard American pale ale – 4.5 per cent ABV (excluding Scotland)
Low alcohol and alcohol free
- Adnams Ghost Ship – low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV
- BrewDog Nanny State – low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV
- Budweiser Prohibition Brew – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
- Beck’s Blue – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
- Heineken 0.0 – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
- Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
Spirits
- Gordon’s gin – 37.5 per cent ABV
- Gordon’s Pink gin– 37.5 per cent ABV
- Smirnoff Red vodka – 37.5 per cent ABV
Wines
- Coldwater Creek wine by the glass (175ml):
- Chardonnay – 12.5 per cent ABV
- Pinot Grigio – 11.5 per cent ABV
- Merlot – 12 per cent ABV
- White Zinfandel Rosé – 11 per cent ABV
Soft drinks
- Pepsi Max
- Pepsi Max cherry
- Diet Pepsi
- R White’s lemonade
- Dalston’s Fizzy Rhubarb
- Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint
- Lavazza iced cappuccino
- Remedy Kombucha Cherry Plum
- Remedy Kombucha Ginger Lemon
- R White’s raspberry lemonade