PUB chain Wetherspoons have ushered in the new year by launching a January sale – and you can grab a pint for less than £2.

And if you’re taking on Dry January, there’s good news too, as non-alcoholic drinks prices are also being discounted.

Among the reduced prices are a pint of Shipyard for £2.35, a pint of Coors Light for £2.35, a pint of Guinness for £2.65 and a pint of Magners for £1.89.

A can of R White's raspberry lemonade will be 95p, a can of Brewdog Nanny State £1.79 and a bottle of Adnams Ghost Ship will be reduced to £1.79.

READ MORE:

Here’s every Wetherspoons in Gwent are running the promotion:

Blaenau Gwent

  • The Olympia, Morgan Street, Tredegar
  • The Picture House, Market Street Ebbw Vale
  • The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street, Abertillery

Caerphilly

  • The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road, Caerphilly
  • The Sirhowy, High Street, Blackwood

Monmouthshire

  • The Bell Hanger, Mary Street, Chepstow
  • The Coliseum, Lion Street, Abergavenny
  • The King’s Head, Agincourt Square, Monmouth

Newport

  • The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
  • The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
  • The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street

Torfaen

  • The John Fielding, Cwmbran

And here is the full list of drinks included in the sale:

On draught

  • Coors Light – 4.0% per cent ABV
  • Guinness – 4.1 per cent ABV
  • Innis & Gunn lager – 4.6 per cent ABV (Scotland only)
  • Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – 4.0 per cent ABV
  • Magners cider – 4.5 per cent ABV
  • Sharp’s Doom Bar – 4.0 per cent ABV
  • Shipyard American pale ale – 4.5 per cent ABV (excluding Scotland)

Low alcohol and alcohol free

  • Adnams Ghost Ship – low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV
  • BrewDog Nanny State – low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV
  • Budweiser Prohibition Brew – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
  • Beck’s Blue – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
  • Heineken 0.0 – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV
  • Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

Spirits

  • Gordon’s gin – 37.5 per cent ABV
  • Gordon’s Pink gin– 37.5 per cent ABV
  • Smirnoff Red vodka – 37.5 per cent ABV

Wines

  • Coldwater Creek wine by the glass (175ml):
  • Chardonnay – 12.5 per cent ABV
  • Pinot Grigio – 11.5 per cent ABV
  • Merlot – 12 per cent ABV
  • White Zinfandel Rosé – 11 per cent ABV

Soft drinks

  • Pepsi Max
  • Pepsi Max cherry
  • Diet Pepsi
  • R White’s lemonade
  • Dalston’s Fizzy Rhubarb
  • Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint
  • Lavazza iced cappuccino
  • Remedy Kombucha Cherry Plum
  • Remedy Kombucha Ginger Lemon
  • R White’s raspberry lemonade