TOY retailer The Entertainer has announced the return of its Big Toy Rehoming campaign, which helps get presents to children who might not have received anything this Christmas.

The chain, which has a branch in Friars Walk, is running the campaign in partnership with The Salvation Army across its 172 stores.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of toys going to landfill by giving those which aren't played with any more a new lease of life, while aiming to support the 4.1 million underprivileged children living in poverty across the country.

MORE NEWS:

The company ran similar campaigns in June and September 2019 - which saw donations of 16,000 toys, weighing more than 10,500 kg.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce the return of The Big Toy Rehoming campaign alongside The Salvation Army.

“It has been especially brilliant to receive feedback from those both on the receiving end of donations and kind families donating, with words of encouragement and praise for the campaign.

“Last year was a phenomenal success and we hope to continue to increase the number of generous donations we receive for 2020, especially as families look to declutter their homes after Christmas and make room for their new toys and games”.

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at Salvation Army Trading Company, which operates the toy collections on behalf of The Salvation Army, said: “Donations from the last Big Toy Rehoming campaign hugely helped in continuing to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re looking forward to the public joining in again as they declutter their homes after the festive season”.

The Big Toy Rehoming campaign will run from until Friday, January 31. Donated toys do not need to be in packaging - but must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

To find out more visit www.thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming