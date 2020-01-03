UPDATE 1.07pm: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 is now open, according to Gwent Police, and there is one lane open on the westbound carriageway, which is likely to cause congestion.

UPDATE 12.57pm: All lanes have now been reopened following the crash.

Traffic is still extremely slow both ways on the M4, with queues back to junction 23 westbound, and junction 29A (A48M) eastbound.

UPDATE 12.50: One man has been taken to hospital with a head injury, according to Gwent Police.

A silver BMW is understood to have been involved in the incident.

UPDATE 12.44pm: The incident is being described by AA Travel as "a multi-vehicle accident".

UPDATE 12.42pm: Eastbound M4 traffic is being taken off at junction 26 (Malpas).

UPDATE 12.37pm:

Standstill on the bridges across the M4. Picture - Johnathan Grimes

UPDATE 12.30pm: Routes into and out of Newport - including Chepstow Road, Malpas Road, and the A48 SDR - are increasingly busy as a result of the crash.

The motorway is backed up westbound to junction 23 (Magor services, A4810), and eastbound to junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

Avoid the area if possible, and whatever alternative route you take, allow extra time for your journey.

UPDATE 12.24pm: The air ambulance is at the scene.

Picture: Grace Young

UPDATE 12.11pm: Traffic is being held for at least half an hour.

All the traffic that can be, is being directed off the motorway at junction 24 (Coldra). As a consequence, the A48 Southern Distributor Road is getting busy, especially around the Newport Retail Park/Spytty area.

UPDATE 12.06pm: Traffic is at a standstill both ways on the M4 while the emergency services deal with the incident.

Queues are back beyond junction 27 (High Cross) eastbound, and back towards junction 23 (Magor services, A4810) westbound.

UPDATE 11.53am: All traffic is now being held temporarily both ways from junction 24 (Coldra) to 25 (Caerleon).

Police, fire and ambulance services are in attendance.

Eastbound, the queues are back to junction 26 (Malpas).

A CRASH has closed a lane of the M4 around Newport, westbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25 (Caerleon).

Traffic is very slow and backing up on the approach. The outside lane is closed and South Wales Fire and Rescue are at the scene.