VANDALS damaged ambulances and stole fuel in Tredegar on New Year's Day.

Fuel was taken from three ambulances at Tredegar Ambulance Station during the night on Wednesday, January 1. The thieves also attempted to take fuel from a member of staff's car and another electric vehicle.

The three ambulances were damaged in the process, with locking caps forcefully removed - meaning they all had to be repaired before going back on the road, leaving them out of action for several hours

The staff member’s vehicle was also damaged although no fuel was stolen.

One of the damaged ambulances

The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust has reported the theft to Gwent Police and is appealing for anyone with information to contact the police.

Lee Brooks, director of operations at the Ambulance Service, said: “Despite the things you can witness in this job, there are things that are still hard to believe.

“Why someone would damage and steal from an ambulance is something I struggle to understand, but it did happen.

“Fortunately these are not things that happen often, and the people of Wales have always been incredibly supportive of the job we do, on and off the road.

“We now ask for the help of the people living in the Tredegar area and come forward if they have seen or heard something that could help us catch those who did this.”

Information regarding the theft can be reported to police on 101, quoting incident number 57 of January 2.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org