FAMED Pontypool music venue The Dragonffli will be holding their fifth annual bash to celebrate owner Nick Byrne's birthday.

Lord of the Ffli is taking place at the venue on Saturday, January 4, and will be a free entry show that kicks off at 6pm.

(The Dragonffli in Pontypool will be hosting Lord of the Ffli to celebrate owner Nick Byrne's birthday. Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)

Local rockers Who Knows Didley? will be performing a hometown show at the event. The quartet create a hard rock cocktail by blending modern sounds with classic rock. They recently supported Newport reggae-rockers Skindred at Cwmbran Stadium's own Stadium Rock's all-dayer and have regularly excited crowds around South Wales and further afield.

They will be kicking off their 2020 live schedule at the Dragonffli before heading to Cardiff's legendary rock bar Fuel, Cheltenham and Abertillery's The Dollshouse.

(Who Knows Didley? will be performing at the show)

Pontypool's Smiling Tigers will also be performing at the bash. The quartet are another original rock band that have been exciting fans across South Wales since their 2012 formation. They take on a myriad of influences including Led Zeppelin, Rush, Black Sabbath, The Doors and Alice in Chains to create a sound suitable for all types of rock music lovers. Smiling Tigers are another who will be using the show to kick off their 2020 live dates.

Alt-metallers Beyond Oblivion will also be returning to the Dragonffli as part of the bash. The quintet strive to provide a unique blend of metal subgenres and they released their latest single Defiant back in October.

There will also be a set from DJ Helvis, who frequents the venue.