CAR parking charges in Monmouthshire will increase from next Wednesday, January 8, with two hours' parking to rise by 40p to £1.50.

Monmouthshire County Council will also introduce Sunday parking charges in more than 20 council-run car parks, while charges will also be introduced in a number which are currently free to use.

A council spokeswoman said income from parking charges "continues to be an issue" for the council - with the authority currently predicting a £413,000 overspend in the area - and that the price increases would "go a small way" towards addressing this.

She added the council was "conscious of the potential impact" on footfall in the county's town centres, and that the pricing strategy was currently being reviewed – with impact on traders being taken into consideration.

The price rises, she added, had been agreed as part of the 2019/20 budget and had "taken some time to be implemented".

Currently, visitors to a Monmouthshire council pay-and-display car park are charged £1.10 for up to two hours, £1.70 for up to three hours, and £2.20 for up to four hours.

Under the new policy, these charges will rise to £1.50 for up to two hours, £1.90 for up to three hours, and £2.40 for up to four hours.

The council has also brought in Sunday parking charges for longer stays, albeit at a cheaper rate. On Sundays, pay-and-display car parks will be free for the first two hours, and then £1 for the remainder of the day.

The four free car parks to be converted into pay-and-displays are:

Station Road, Chepstow.

The Station, Chepstow

Cinderhill Street, Monmouth

Rowing Club, Monmouth

Parking in each of these four car parks will be £1.50 to park all day, Monday to Saturday. All other free car parks in the country will remain unchanged.

Season tickets for pay-and-displays, which typically cost £110 for three months and £430 for one year, will be more expensive in some areas but remain unchanged in others.