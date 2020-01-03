PLANS to turn a former leisure centre – which criminals turned into cannabis factory – into a community and conference centre have been rejected for a third time by Newport council.

Flooding concerns have once again blocked proposals for a new use at the former Underwood Leisure Centre in Llanmartin.

After similar plans were turned down twice by Newport council, owners of the building GLY Organisation commissioned a flood consequences assessment which claimed to show there is “no genuine flood risk” to the vacant building.

But, less than two months after being lodged, the plans have been rejected by Newport council.

A decision notice says the development would have “a significant adverse effect on interests of acknowledged importance, namely safety and residential amenity, by reason of the site’s location in flood zone C2.”

The building lies within a flood risk zone C2, which is described as “areas of the floodplain without significant flood defence infrastructure.”

But a flood consequences assessment, submitted with the application, claimed the site should be reclassified as a zone C1 -which are areas of a floodplain which are “developed and served by significant infrastructure, including flood defences.”

The leisure centre is thought to be one of the first built in Wales, but after closing in 2013 it was found to be the site of a major drugs operation, with police recovering more than 2,600 cannabis plants worth £1.6 million from inside.

Plans included providing a community hub with soft play areas and a cafe.

Conference rooms were also proposed, alongside religious and educational meeting facilities.

Indoor sports facilities, use of surrounding areas for play and relaxation, and caretaker accommodation also formed part of the development.

An application claimed that residents supported the plans aimed at “breathing new life into a vacant building and providing a community resource.”

The applicant lodged an appeal against the second refusal of the plans, but this was dismissed by a planning inspector.