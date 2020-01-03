NEWPORT County AFC will be backed by around 700 supporters when they travel to Championship high-fliers Millwall tomorrow.

The Newport County AFC Supporters Club have put on two coaches and a minibus for fans heading down to the vital FA Cup third round clash, with about 160 supporters travelling to London this way.

With it being a 12.31pm kick off - following a one-minute video on mental health - Exiles fans will be setting off early doors, with the coaches leaving from the Morrisons Car Park by the Lysaght Institute at 7.30am.

Jeff Challingsworth, of the Supporters Club, said he was hopeful the game would bring an end to County's poor run of form.

"First and foremost I'm hoping we can get a win," he said. "We've been on a poor run this year but the FA Cup always seems to bring out the best in us.

"They always say the cup is a great leveller, and we've had a great record in the past few years.

"They may have one eye on on getting in to the play-offs, and I read they might be resting a few players.

"Hopefully they see this as an inconvenience and underestimate us."

The last time the two sides met was 1985, meaning Newport County have never played at The New Den.

"It's one of the few grounds I've never been to," said Mr Challingsworth. "It was never one I fancied before with their reputation in the past."

Newport County fans during last year's cup run against Middlesbrough. Picture: Huw Evans Agency

Bob Herrin, chairman of the Supporters Club, said he was looking forward to comparing Millwall's new ground to their old one.

"It's somewhere I haven't been for a long while," he said. "I'm hoping they will take their eye off the ball in the cup as they will be looking at a play-off place in the league.

"Newport County in the cup are a different team all together. I'm looking forward to it, it should be a good game."

Newport County fans outside Bar Amber last season. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Mr Herrin also praised the number of supporters who will be making the journey to The New Den.

"For the first Saturday of the New Year and just after Christmas, that's a good amount who will be travelling," he said.

Another County fan, Luke Degilbert, said: "It is a massive game for the city, the fans, and the club.

"I hope we can get a good result because I believe we have goalscorers who can do that, like Padraig Amond, for example.

"Every club has their moments so I'm not thinking about County's form right now. All I want is for the boys to give their all and do the best they can and get a result, and hopefully keep Bradshaw and Smith quiet too."

The Argus will be covering the game live at southwalesargus.co.uk