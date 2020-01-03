NEWPORT Bus services through Alway and Ringland will only operate along Chepstow Road this evening after three buses have been attacked by vandals in the last 24 hours.

The service made the announcement after vandals damaged two vehicle windows the 6E Alway and 8A/C Ringland service on Friday evening, between 5pm and 6.30pm.

This comes after, on Thursday, a window of the new electric bus was damaged, thought to be in the same area.

No injuries were reported, and the incidents have been reported to the police.

A spokesman for Newport Bus said: "In the last hour and a half we have had two instances of vandalism in the area.

"One instance was on Hendre Farm Drive. No windows were smashed, and no-one was injured.

"The second incident was by Alway shops. where a window was smashed. There were no injuries reported."

Due to the attacks, Newport Bus said the 6E Alway and 8A/C Ringland service will now only operate via Chepstow Road for the rest of the evening, with the decision being made in the interests of safety for customers and staff.

This is not the first time the area has caused problems for buses in the area, after Newport Bus said they would have to consider pulling services from the area after a driver was hit on the head with a rock in September.

And in October, vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after bus windows were smashed during incidents in which missiles have been also been thrown at the front of vehicles.