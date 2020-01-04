FANS of true crime stories will want to visit Torfaen Museum on Tuesday, January 7, for a special talk on the Llangibby Murders.

In 1878 an 11-year-old boy, who was due to help the victims by working on their farm, found a farmer – William Watkins – and his family dead at their home in the sleepy village of Llangibby – on the main road from Newport to Usk.

The talk, run by David Husband, will start at 1.45pm, and will last for about an hour.

All are welcome, and entry for non-members costs £3 at the door. For museum members, the talk is free.

The price includes a drink, biscuits and chat in the Torfaen Museum tearooms after the lecture.

To find out more, call 01495 752036 or e-mail Pontypool-lhs@outlook.com