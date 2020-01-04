THE chairman of an organisation representing the interests of businesses in the centre of Newport has thrown his support behind the Argus' campaign highlighting everything that's great about the city.

We've re-launched our We're Backing Newport campaign to showcase what makes the city a great place to live, work and do business.

And the campaign has been backed by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) - an organisation which represents the interests of companies in the city centre.

MORE NEWS:

Chairman Zep Bellavia said: “The BID is really pleased to see the Argus relaunching the We’re Backing Newport campaign.

"We were fully supportive of the original campaign in 2016 and it will have our full backing again in 2020.

“This is an important year for Newport and for BID. A huge amount of improvement and regeneration work is under way or about to start in the city centre, from the Chartist Tower to the indoor market, and we are also looking forward to seeing the Argus move back to the city centre.”

Zep Bellavia

The We're Backing Newport campaign has been re-launched as the Argus prepares to move back into the city centre later this year.

In November BID members voted to continue the organisation for another five years, during which time it will manage more than £1.3 million worth of investment in the city centre, having already delivered a number of safety, cost-saving and promotional projects aimed at increasing footfall since it was set up in 2015

Mr Bellavia says Newport has significant potential to be a successful business city

“The BID starts its second five-year term in April, and this will see us extend the Newport Now area into Clarence Place, Millennium Walk, Rodney Parade and parts of Clytha Park Road and Mill Street,” he said.

“Nobody pretends that Newport does not have its problems, but many of these – rough sleeping and the changing face of the high street in particular – are UK-wide issues that we all have a role in tackling.

“But there is also plenty to shout about in our city, and if the city centre’s businesses – most of which are independent family firms – don’t lead that shouting, then who will?"

The BID’s approach to improving trading conditions in Newport includes shopfront improvement grants, saving advisory services, a gift card that can only be spent in the city centre, and providing members with a strong lobbying voice on issues such as business rates and anti-social behaviour.