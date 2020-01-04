A POPULAR dog walking route in Rogerstone was blighted by piles of rubbish dumped over the Christmas period.

Fly-tippers dumped tyres, baskets, buckets and ceramics in the underpass by Pentre Tai Road leading to Afon Village.

Resident Wilma Soper spotted the incident when out walking her dog.

The dumped rubbish. Picture: Wilma Soper

“I couldn’t get past due to the rubbish and the mud, so it spoilt my walk,” she said. “I am angry and frustrated because it is a common occurrence.”

The underpass is a convenient link to the lanes by Rhiwderin, Afon Village and the Welfare grounds by Jubilee Park.

“All the council seem to do is pick it up," said Ms Soper. "They need to prevent it from happening because that must cost them unplanned expense.”

READ MORE:

The waste was first reported on Monday, December 23, by Claire Davies - and remained there throughout Christmas and the New Year.

Mrs Davies said: “In this area fly-tipping is frequent and has been a problem for some time.

The dumped rubbish. Picture: Wilma Soper

The dumped rubbish. Picture: Wilma Soper

“I would like Newport City Council to take action to prevent it from happening in the first place.”

A spokeswoman for Newport Council said: “Newport City Council received the information from a resident about fly-tipping at this site which was removed today, 2 January 2020.

The dumped rubbish. Picture: Wilma Soper

“If anyone sees such incidents they can report it online at http://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Waste-Recycling/Fly-Tipping-and-Litter.aspx

“The council will remove fly-tipping from public land, however where it is on private land, land owners are responsible for clearing.”