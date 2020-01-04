WITH cases of flu on the rise in Wales, people are being urged to take steps to limit its spread.

December saw a steep rise in confirmed cases and flu-symptom GP consultations in Wales, with 298 cases confirmed.

The consultation rate for flu-like symptoms in the final week of last month was 37.1 per 100,000 people registered with a GP practice, a figure adjusted to take account of festive season surgery closures.

That puts the rate for Wales noticeably higher than at any stage during last winter, with flu activity currently categorised by Public Health Wales at medium intensity.

“Flu is a serious illness which can cause complications like bronchitis, pneumonia, meningitis, and inflammation of the brain," said Dr Sarah Aitken (above), executive director of public health and strategic partnerships, and public health director at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

“If you think you have flu and are pregnant or have a long term health condition or are aged 65 or over, or if it is your child that is unwell, speak to your GP surgery as soon as possible as there is an increased risk of complications and they may prescribe antiviral medicines to help.

“You should also seek medical advice if your symptoms are getting worse or haven’t improved after a week.

“If you think you have flu please remember to rest, keep warm, drink plenty of fluids and take paracetamol or ibuprofen and avoid contact with vulnerable individuals while you have symptoms.

“If you are looking after a child who is unwell and you think it might be flu, it is important to speak to your GP or local pharmacy for advice as flu can be serious for children.

“They may also need help to follow the ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ advice, as this will help reduce the chances of flu spreading.

“Children are very good at spreading viruses between themselves and their family or friends due to close proximity and generally poorer hygiene such as hand washing and not using a tissue when sneezing.

“The nasal spray vaccine for children aged two and three (age on August 31, 2019) is still available. It is quick, painless and doesn’t involve needles.

“It is the best way to protect your child from catching flu and reducing the spread to family and friends. Contact your GP surgery if your child has not had their nasal spray yet this winter”.

Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Reducing the risk of spreading flu is vital, and with the germs spreading easily and able to live for hours on tissues, the Catch It, Bin It, Kill It message is key:

Catch it – Always cough or sneeze into a tissue;

Bin it – Dispose of the tissue as soon as possible;

Kill it – Clean your hands as soon as you can.

Cleaning surfaces regularly and avoiding contact with others, especially if they are in a high-risk group, are other suggestions.

The annual flu vaccine is the single best protection against catching or spreading flu, and free flu vaccine is still available from GPs or community pharmacies for people who are in a risk group.

Most people with flu do not need to visit their GP and will usually recover from it in about a week. However, this is not always the case.

For more information on the annual Beat Flu campaign visit: www.beatflu.org