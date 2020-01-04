THIS afternoon will see a battle of the FA Cup giantkillers, as Newport County look to upset the odds once again when they travel to Millwall.

County hit national headlines last season after dispatching higher level opposition in the form of Leicester and Middlesbrough, before battling valiantly against the riches of Manchester City.

And The Exiles also reached the Fourth Round in the previous season, beating Leeds United to set up a tie with Premier League Tottenham.

A late equaliser from England captain Harry Kane sent the game to a replay at Wembley, where the London side were just too strong for Michael Flynn’s men.

READ MORE:

Their opponents Millwall also have a recent history of giantkilling in the competition. Last season. they upset Premier League Everton on the way to the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Brighton on penalties.

And in 2017, they reached the quarter-final stage again, upsetting then-Premier League champions Leicester City before getting knocked out by Tottenham.

Although neither side has lifted the famous trophy, the hosts do boast the better record, reaching the semi-final on three occasions – 1900, 1903 and 1937 – and finishing as runners-up in 2004.

Newport’s run in last year’s competition was their joint-best in their history, levelling their 1949 cup run when they lost out to Portsmouth in the Fifth Round.

(Newport County fans during last season's FA Cup run. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.)

Neither history or form will be on County’s side against the Championship high-fliers. Michael Flynn’s men will be looking to end a winless run that stretches back to their Second Round win over non-league Maldon and Tiptree – not including a penalty shootout win at Brighton Under 23s in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Meanwhile, the hosts have climbed in to play-off contention in the second tier after a rocky start to the season, currently sitting in seventh place.

The two clubs haven’t played since Newport reformed, with the last meeting taking place in February 1985 at ‘The Old Den’ in Division Three, finishing 2-0 to Millwall.

Millwall have the better of the head to head record, winning 29 and drawing 15 of their 60 meetings – with County winning 16, most of which came in the early and mid 1950s.

They have met just once in the FA Cup, in the third round in 1973. County fans will be hoping history does not repeat itself, as on that occasion, Division Two Millwall came out 3-0 winners at home to Division Four Newport County.

(Tom King could be in line to face his former club. Picture: Huw Evans Agency)

Millwall may have to try and get past one of their former players if they wish to reach the next round, with Newport goalkeeper Tom King signing from the Lions in the summer.

Full back Danny McNamara, who is currently on loan at Rodney Parade from Millwall, is ineligible.

Although form is not on the side of Newport, recent seasons have seen them regularly upset the odds.

The Exiles are aiming to reach the fourth round for the third consecutive season, and also boast last year’s joint-top scorer in the competition, Padraig Amond, who has scored in eight successive rounds – going back to that draw with Tottenham Hotspur in January 2017.

(Padraig Amond chips Manchester City keeper Ederson in last season's FA Cup. Picture: Huw Evans Agency)

Recently, County have earned close to £2 million from the world’s oldest cup competition thanks to runs to round four in 2018 and round five last season.

And after both their first and second-round games were broadcast live, Michael Flynn’s men are expected to have netted just under £182,000 already from this year’s cup run.

A win this afternoon would see a further £135,000 in prize money, with the draw of further TV revenue and a big-name opponent waiting in round four.

Today’s game kicks off at 12.31pm, after being moved for live overseas coverage. As part of the Heads Up campaign, all matches in the third round will kick off one minute late to raise awareness of the importance of looking after mental health.