UPDATE 12.27pm: The bridge at Caerleon has reopened after a crash this morning.

UPDATE 11.32am: The road is closed both ways from the junction with Carlton Terrace, opposite the Hanbury Arms, to the Newportt side of the river bridge on Caerleon Road.

Heavy traffic is reported in the area.

The bridge over the River Usk at Caerleon, on the B4596 is closed due to a police incident, according to Newport Bus.

Newport Bus has tweeted that its services 27, 28, 29b and 60 will be diverted until further notice, coming into and out of Caerleon via Ponthir Road.