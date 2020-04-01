South Wales Argus
FA Cup LIVE: Millwall v Newport County

Live updates from Millwall v Newport County in the FA Cup

By Andrew Penman

Last updated:

    * Newport County AFC take on Millwall at The Den at 12.31pm
  • * The hosts are seventh in the Championship, 54 places above the Exiles
  • * County are playing in the third round of the FA Cup for the fourth time in five years
  • * Michael Flynn's men are bidding to make the fourth round for a third successive year
  • * Two changes for County with Mark O'Brien and Padraig Amond replacing Ryan Inniss and Danny McNamara
  • * Amond has scored in eight rounds in a row in the FA Cup
  • * Millwall make seven changes from their last game

