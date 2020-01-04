A CONTENTIOUS plan to convert a house in Newport into a HMO which was pushed back last month could be given the green light next week - despite concerns around parking in the area.

The application to convert a four-bedroom home in Ombersley Road into a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) was deferred by councillors last month due to concerns around the time parking surveys were undertaken.

Four off-street parking spaces are required for the development under council rules, unless the applicant can show that those spaces can be accommodated.

MORE NEWS:

A HMO is a house lived in by three or more people, of which at least one is not related to the others, who share facilities such as a bathroom and kitchen. They are most commonly lived in by students and young professionals.

The application does not propose any parking spaces, but surveys undertaken claim to show there is availability in the area.

However at a meeting last month, councillors raised concerns that those surveys were taken at night and in the afternoon, but not in the morning.

Under council planning guidance, early morning surveys when parking demand is likely to be at its peak should be included.

Cllr David Fouweather raised concerns the authority was “twisting the rules” if it allowed the application, and called for surveys to be undertaken at the correct time.

“The parking here will be absolutely horrendous,” he warned.

Council officers said they were satisfied that surveys were representative of peak parking times in the area though.

Carl Jones, from the council’s highways department, said: “They have been out there, they have done the surveys, they have proved there are enough spaces to accommodate these additional units and we’ve got no evidence to go against that.”

An appeal has now been lodged against the decision not to determine the application, meaning it will co,e before the council's planning committee on Wednesday - without the additional surveys.

“The applicant has subsequently lodged a planning appeal against the non-determination of the application and the planning committee now have the opportunity to determine the application before the appeal proceeds,” a planning report says.

“The application is therefore brought back before members to allow a decision to be made without the requested additional information.”

Nine residents have raised concerns concerns over the application, with objections also lodged from councillors Matthew Evans and Charles Ferris.

But planning officers have recommended approval.