OVER recent weeks, these six criminals were jailed for a range of offences, from breaching a sexual harm prevention order and drug dealing to possessing an imitation firearm and serious assault.

Their combined custodial sentences totalled nearly 10 years.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Andrew Kay

Paedophile Andrew Kay, who was convicted of a grooming offence, is back behind bars after he used his mobile phone to join dating website Plenty of Fish.

By registering on the adult platform, the 49-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport, was in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

This had prohibited him from using a mobile capable of accessing the internet without first notifying the police within three days of getting the phone.

Kay had also persistently failed to comply with the notification requirements he was subject to after having to register as a sex offender.

He admitted the offences and was jailed for 10 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Richard Ace said the defendant was jailed in May 2018 for a grooming offence.

He was sent to prison for 12 months at Newport Crown Court after being snared by online paedophile hunting group Justice for Kids.

Kay wrote a series of sexually explicit messages to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl he had befriended on Facebook.

But it was a fake profile and although he arranged to meet ‘her’ at Newport railway station, he did not go.

Ashley Morris

A Game of Thrones marathon descended into violence emulating that on screen when a guest stabbed his host with a knife during a heavy drinking session.

The blade snapped after Ashley Morris attacked chef Kieron Jenkins when they argued whilst drinking and watching the popular HBO television fantasy series.

Morris, aged 24, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, admitted wounding.

Mr Jenkins, a chef who had to give up his job because he can no longer be around anyone with a knife, was taken to hospital and needed stitches.

Judge Nicola Jones jailed the defendant for two years at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mohammed Moftah

A rugby fan was nearly killed in front of horrified passengers at Newport bus station after his “face was smashed in” by 17-year-old boy Mohammed Moftah.

Adrian Hayward had just been celebrating Wales’ 2019 Six Nations victory over England with friends when he was punched by the teenager.

A judge blasted the defendant, now aged 18, for the unprovoked attack which he said “came within an ace of being manslaughter”.

Judge Neil Bidder QC locked up the defendant, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport, for eight months after he pleaded guilty to wounding on February 23.

He told Moftah: “The victim had taken a responsible attitude towards a group of youths who were tormenting a vulnerable adult and had tried to help them.”

The judge added: “The victim was nine days in intensive care and it is a credit to those who treated him and saved his life, because it must have been in danger.”

Aaron Ewers

Aaron Ewers was jailed for 13 months for smashing a pint glass in his ex-girlfriend’s face in a nightclub after she threw a drink over him.

The Christmas attack at an Ebbw Vale night spot left his victim needing 15 stitches to her mouth, Newport Crown Court heard.

The 21-year-old was blasted by Judge Daniel Williams who told him: “The complainant threw a drink in your face – your reaction was outrageous.”

Ewers, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Harri Lasslett

Harri Lasslett, aged 18, of Allt-Yr-Yn Heights, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for three years after he pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm.

The offence took place in the city on October 13, 2019.

Speaking after the defendant was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court, Police Constable Joshua Gale, the officer in the case, said: “Harri Lasslett caused fear within the community by riding around on an illegal off-road electric powered bike while holding an imitation firearm, namely an air pistol.

“Due to the quick response from our joint firearms unit and the national police air service, Lasslett was challenged outside of his home address and the discarded imitation firearm was located hidden in a tree.

“I would like to thank members of the community for coming forward and assisting with the investigation. We will continue to target those who cause the most risk to our communities.”

Brandon Crosdale

Drug dealer Brandon Crosdale had to be taken to hospital over fears for his health after he tried to hide £2,800 worth of heroin package in his bottom.

The 20-year-old, from Newport, then screamed vile obscenities and homophobic abuse at the medical staff treating him, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He told nurses at the University Hospital Llandough, near Penarth, that: “I hope you all die”.

Crosdale, of Fleetwood Close, was sent to a young offender institution for two years after he admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply and harassment.