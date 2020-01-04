HE'S back in Cardiff to pull on heartstrings again.

James Blunt, the former soldier turned pop star - who walked straight into the hearts of people all around the world with debut single You're Beautiful in 2004 - will be performing in Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday, February 21.

The tour is in support of last October's release of his sixth studio album Once Upon A Mind.

The record sees him return to his classic style of writing hits that tug on the heartstrings and cement themselves in the mind.

First single from the record, Cold, and the poignant ballad Monsters stand out as potential modern hits.

He has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide and won two Brit awards - Best British Male and Best British Pop Act in 2006. He has also won two MTV Video Music Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards. Blunt has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

In 2016, he was awarded a honorary doctorate for music from the University of Bristol.

You're Beautiful was number one in the UK and number two in the US charts and debut album Back to Bedlam was the best selling album of the noughties in the UK.

Tickets for James Blunt in Cardiff are available now.