ARGUS columnist Jon Powell, who writes a monthly astronomy article for the newspaper, has had his third book published.

The book, entitled From Cave Art to Hubble, charts the many centuries of how humankind has recorded events in the night sky, from early artwork on cave walls, to the Hubble Space Telescope. It is published by Springer.

Mr Powell's monthly column, The Night Sky, is featured in the Argus on the first Wednesday of every month.

