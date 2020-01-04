THE number of trainee pharmacists in Wales set to begin their training this year is up by 60 per cent on last year.

A record number of people - 155 - accepted training places in Wales for 2020-21, significantly higher than the 96 trainees who accepted places for 2019-20.

This means 97 per cent of available training placements across health boards throughout Wales have been filled for the coming year.

This is much higher than the national average across England and Wales, which was 65 per cent.

Margaret Allan, pharmacy dean at Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW), said: “I am delighted that undergraduate students across the UK have recognised the commitment in Wales to invest in pre-registration pharmacist training.

“The investment includes increasing numbers, but significantly will ensure a first-class quality assured training experience across the patient care pathway.

“We want pharmacists to have the skills to provide the best patient care wherever they are seen.”

Health minister Vaughan Gething said: “This significant increase in pharmacy trainees for Wales is great news and a very encouraging start to our efforts to train more pharmacists.

“In Wales, pharmacists increasingly play an important role in providing advice and treatment in communities, GP practices and hospitals. This is a key part of our future vision for the NHS.

“We are investing an extra £3.6 million in 2020/21 for training pharmacists and increasing training places, and plan to increase pharmacy training places to 200 by August 2023.”