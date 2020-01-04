ESCAPE the hustle and bustle of everyday life with a captivating Lunchtime Concert at St David’s Hall – the perfect way to break up your day.

The Spring Lunchtime Concerts 2020 season juxtaposes powerful piano pieces with soothing string recitals from some fine classical talent.

Starting the season in style is the supremely talented pianist Lauren Zhang (Tuesday, January 14) who won the 2018 BBC Young Musician of the Year.

The following week sees The Society of Women Organists (Tuesday, January 21) deliver a Lunchtime Concert with a difference.

MORE NEWS:

Then it’s that time of year again when the Royal Welsh College Symphony Orchestra present Orchestradventure! (Tuesday, February 4). Charismatic animateur and bassoonist, Ruth Rosales hosts Beethoven: Musical Superhero, which brings the iconic German composer back to life by linking his legendary music into modern masterpieces from our favourite films.

Virtuoso pianist Jean-Sélim Abdelmoulam (Tuesday, February 11) performs three Nocturnes by Fauré with poetic panache. After attending the Lusanne Conservatorie and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he was invited by Sir Andrâs Schiff to give solo recitals as part of the Building Bridges series.

A fortnight later, the dynamic duo of Simon Desbruslais and Jakob Fichert (Tuesday, February 25) are also playing Fauré along with Fellows, Medtne and Gershwin. Serbian-American pianist Ivan Ilić (Tuesday, March 17) returns to the hall with a repertoire encapsulating Reicha, Haydn and Beethoven.

Sinfonia Cymru (Tuesday, March 31) then celebrate 250 years since the birth of Beethoven as part of the Cardiff-wide anniversary festival. A fitting finale to the season is provided with another exhilarating performance from St David’s Hall’s ensemble in residence, the Mavron Quartet (Tuesday, April 14).

Call the box office on 029 2087 8444 for more information.