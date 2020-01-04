WITH 2019 officially over, RSPCA Cymru has looked back at some of the most remarkable rescues from the past decade.

From all different animals of all shapes and sizes, there are far too many rescues to name - but here are the top ones from Gwent.

Newport

There were plenty of puns when a rescue story hit the headlines back in 2016 after a gull fell into a vat of cold Tandoori curry – which turned him bright orange.

A Gull got covered in curry in Newport

MORE NEWS:

After being removed safely and kept in a box until the RSPCA arrived, he was transferred to the vets for a check up and then taken to a wildlife hospital.

Thankfully, after a good wash he went back to his usual colour.

In January 2019 a cat was rescued after getting its head stuck in a commercial rat trap, near Langstone’s Premier Inn, Newport.

The curious cat was rescued after getting stuck in a rat trap

Within the hour the RSPCA were called and an inspector took the unfortunate moggie to a vets, where the rat box could be safely removed.

Another cat had to be rescued from a tree in 2015 - after being stuck there for three days. Despite efforts, the cat would move to the end of the branch and couldn’t be reached and so the crew had to return a day later to bring the cat safely back to the ground.

The crew attempting to rescue the cat stuck up the tree

The cat that was rescued from the tree

Ebbw Vale

An Ebbw Vale resident found an unexpected visitor at their home – after making the shock discovery of a three-foot snake in a kitchen gas meter.

Kingsnake found in gas meter in Ebbw Vale

An animal collection officer rescued the snake and transferred to a specialist centre in the West Midlands – for ongoing care.

Caerphilly

The sheep attempting to be rescued

In 2012, stranded sheep were rescued from a quarry face ledge, with the incident being broadcast on YouTube.