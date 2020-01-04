SUPERMARKET giant Lidl has announced it will remove cartoon characters from all its own-brand cereal packaging by the spring.

The move will encourage healthier choices and help parents tackle "pester power" from their children while shopping in the aisles, Lidl said.

In a survey of 1,000 parents of primary school-age children conducted by Opinium for the supermarket, three-quarters said they experience pressure from their children.

And half said they believe cartoon characters on cereal packaging encourages this, the research from February 2019 found.

Lidl said it will introduce cartoon-free packaging on its Crownfield cereals from spring 2020, to "allow existing stock to sell through and reduce waste".

Georgina Hall, Lidl's head of corporate social responsibility, said: "We want to help parents across Britain make healthy and informed choices about the food they buy for their children.

"We know pester power can cause difficult battles on the shop floor and we're hoping that removing cartoon characters from cereal packaging will alleviate some of the pressure parents are under.

"This latest move underpins our commitment to making good food accessible for everyone and helping customers lead healthier lives."

Lidl, which has 790 stores in Great Britain, said it has achieved a reduction of over 20% in the volume of sugar across its own-brand cereal range since 2015.