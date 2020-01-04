PREPARATORY work has begun on a project to improve a popular walking and cycling route in Newport.

A digger moved onto land at Coed Melyn, in Allt-yr-yn, this morning to create a road into the site, ahead of the project beginning in earnest on Monday.

Overhanging tree branches have also been trimmed back along the existing path in readiness for the start of the work.

The path, which skirts Coed Melyn woods, St Woolos Cemetery, and allotments, and leads to the Coed Melyn open space and play area, will be closed to walkers from Monday, with the work expected to take 10 weeks to complete.

A notice (below) posted at the site states that 'surface improvement works' will be carried out.

Newport City Council is carrying out the work, as part of its Active Travel strategy, and work at Coed Melyn comes after complaints were raised about the poor state of the existing pathway.

The path has also been identified as a potential off-road cycling route from Risca Road, through the open space, and down to an existing entrance into Western Avenue, close to its junction with Bassaleg Road.

This would alleviate the need for cyclists to brave sections of the busy Bassaleg Road, and of Risca Road between junction 27 (High Cross) of the M4 and the roundabout at Fields Park Road, near Stow Park Tennis Club.

The route, which is very popular too with dog walkers, also carries a section of the Sirhowy Valley Walk.

READ MORE:

The Welsh Government has provided funding for the council to create an Active Travel route, with an improved, smoother, and wider surface to be installed. Special measures to protect the roots of existing trees on the route, will also be included.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of March. In the meantime, the notice is advertising alternative route from Risca Road to Coed Melyn open space and the play area through the adjacent St Woolos Cemetery.

The play area will remain open during the works period, though access may need to be restricted at times.