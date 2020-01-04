THE family of a Gwent woman who died in a road crash on the M5 in Gloucestershire have paid tribute to her.

Tracy Board, aged 51, originally from Cwmbran, died in the collision which happened between Junction 12 and Junction 11A northbound at around 8.10am on Thursday.

In a statement, her family said: "Our beloved Tracy, 51, daughter, sister, auntie and great auntie tragically passed away on January 2, 2020, during her usual commute to work.

"Tracy, originally from Cwmbran, who lived in Quedgeley, Gloucester, worked in HMP Hewell.

“She was a psychosocial lead within the substance misuse, drug and alcohol team, which she truly adored.

"Her work was her life and if she wasn’t working she was spending time with her family in Wales.

"Tracy has left a huge hole in the life of her loved ones and will be truly missed by all her family, friends and everyone whose life she touched."

The northbound section of the motorway was closed for several hours on Thursday while a collision investigation took place.