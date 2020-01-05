A MOTORBIKE-RIDING dealer caught trafficking cocaine on the streets by plain-clothes police will have to pay back more than half of the cash he made from drugs.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing was held in the case of Harry Cook, aged 24, of Cumberland Road, Newport.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he benefitted by £6,760 from dealing and will have to repay £3,500 within three months or face an extra six months in prison.

Cook was jailed for four years last October after he was arrested for selling cocaine on the streets of Pontypool.

During his sentencing hearing in the autumn, the same court heard how the seasoned drug dealer tried to escape the police’s clutches when they caught him red-handed.

But his attempts to avoid justice ended up on the skids after he tried to flee on a motorbike, only for it to slide along a grass verge.

Mechanic Cook pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said two plain-clothes police officers spotted Cook dealing outside a pub on Pontypool’s Lancaster Road, which she described as an “area known for drug users”.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant was riding a motorbike and the officers shouted, ‘Stop! Police!’

“He attempted to drive away and mounted a pavement before slipping on a grass verge.

“The defendant then actively resisted the officers.”

Miss Evans said police recovered two bags of cocaine from Cook with a total weight of 10 grammes which had a potential street value of £310.

The drugs were of a purity of up to 84 per cent, and they also seized cash and two mobile phones.

The court heard how Cook told the officers there was more cocaine up his backside.

But Miss Evans said: “No further items were retrieved from the defendant’s bottom.”

A search of the Cook’s home in Newport was conducted and police recovered Gucci and Givenchy designer goods.

The prosecutor said the defendant had 12 previous convictions for 22 offences, including one for possessing cocaine with intent to supply and five for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

His latest offence was committed whilst on licence for drugs offences after he was recently released from prison.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant thought he was turning a corner but he had outstanding debts he was unable to pay and he was persuaded to deliver items as a courier.

“It is a sorry tale. He is capable of much better things. He is not a fool.”

Mr Williams said the defendant’s family were present in court to support him.

Judge Nicola Jones told Cook: “By the age of 24 you are already a career drug dealer.

“You are a man who is a mechanic and you have a very supportive family but you choose instead to be a drug dealer as your main career.”

She warned him that should he be convicted of another possessing a class A drug with intent to supply offence, the minimum sentence he would be facing was one of seven years in custody.

As well as being jailed, the defendant was banned from driving for four years and six months.

Cook did not attend his Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.