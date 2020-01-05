GOOD causes in Wales are being invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000 from a homebuilder.

The Edenstone Foundation, which is based in Magor and has handed out more than £40,000 to causes over the past year, is looking to offer three community grants of up to £5,000, as well as ten smaller grants of £1,000.

The Foundation uses a proportion of the proceeds of every home it sells, as well as from fundraising, to give back to good causes.

MORE NEWS:

Martin Taylor, managing director of the Edenstone Group, explained: “The Edenstone Group has achieved rapid growth in recent years. To give something back and help communities share in our success we established the Edenstone Foundation.

"A proportion of the proceeds of every home we sell is gifted to the foundation to be distributed to community groups, charities and other good causes in the areas where we live and work.

“It’s our way of extending the support we offer communities and helping to make a real difference to people’s lives. Applications are now open and we are eager to hear about projects, groups and individuals local to where we are building that could benefit from a grant from the Edenstone Foundation.”

Applications for funding should be made via the Edenstone Foundation website at edenstonefoundation.com

There are four application rounds each year (March, June, September and January) after which applications are reviewed and grants issued.

The next round of funding will be allocated in mid to late January, with all requests assessed on an individual basis. Any money allocated must be spent within 12 months.

Previously the Edenstone Foundation has partnered with homelessness charity The Wallich and Compassion UK.