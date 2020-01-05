A LARGE pile of rubbish has been dumped by the gates of a Caerphilly waste centre.

This heap, which includes a glass door, a bath tub and numerous black bags, was left at the gates of a recycling centre in Aberbargoed.

It is unclear when the rubbish was dumped, but Caerphilly Council said they suspect it the happened on Christmas Day or the early hours of Boxing Day.

A spokesman for Caerphilly Council said: "Fly tipping is unacceptable in any location, whether it is in our beautiful countryside or outside the gates of one of our recycling centres.

"We are currently gathering evidence to try and identify a culprit and will take legal action if possible.

"There are numerous ways available for residents and businesses to dispose of waste material in a legal and responsible manner, so there really is no excuse for this inconsiderate behaviour."