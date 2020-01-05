WITH Veganuary well underway, we asked our readers where their favourite places to go for vegan food was in Gwent for this week’s five of the best.

Here are your top choices:

Le Pub, High Street, Newport

LE PUB has primarily a live music venue and bar, bringing great events to Newport for more than 20 years.

However, they proved popular among voters in the vegan food area.

All food on the menu is vegan, unless stated otherwise - and the venue is known for its vegan burgers.

Sides include popcorn bites (jackfruit), sea salt fries, house slaw and faux chicken gravy.

Desserts include homemade cupcakes available in various flavours, which can be had with warmed ice cream, as well as an Oreo, Biscoff or raspberry ruffle milkshake.

Drago Lounge, Friars Walk, Newport

AN informal, neighbourhood food-led café and bar which is open all day, every day, where family and friends can come for a coffee, a drink, or something to eat.

They serve a great range of vegan food and drinks, such as a vegan breakfast, vegan hotdog, vegan cheeseburger and a vegan bacon butty.

The interior is also something to behold, with a replica of the Newport Chartist Mural.

Curry on the Curve, Clarence Place, Newport

CURRY on the Curve brought about a new concept in Newport – healthy Indian dining.

All their food is cooked using fresh local produce as far as possible, and with a promise of no added artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or additives.

Dishes on the menu include a vegetable jalfrezi, a mushroom bhaji, Bombay aloo and much more.

Falafilo Island, High Street, Newport

FALAFILO Island was started by Oskar Ali and Maijan Hussein after they arrived in the UK about three years ago.

Due rue to Ms Hussein's love of cooking and her creativeness with food, they began Falafilo Island with the idea of bringing Syrian food to Wales.

Their menu consists of veggie burgers, falafel burgers, lentil soup, vegan mezze and more.

Wagamama, Friars Walk, Newport

WAGAMAMA has quickly become a staple restaurant in Friars Walk, and recently expanded their vegan menu to include some new and innovative dishes – designed around the idea that meat-free shouldn’t mean taste-free.

On the menu, and already making headlines, is their vegan suika tuna which consists of dehydrated watermelon steak.