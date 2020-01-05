PEOPLE who attend hospital emergency departments in Gwent when they are not seriously unwell are being warned that they will face lengthy waits to be seen and dealt with at present.

Such departments have been described by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as "extremely busy", as the high demand experienced during the festive season continues into the New Year.

Anyone believing they need treatment, but who are not seriously ill, are being asked to consider using one of Gwent's minor injury units - at either Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, or Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale.

Those not sure of where best to seek treatment are being advised to use the NHS Direct Wales symptom checker, or to call the 111 service.

A number of people who also attended Gwent's emergency departments with flu-type symptoms, and again, those who believe they may have flu are also being asked to check the symptoms using the NHS Direct Wales symptom checker.