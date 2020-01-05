THE 1944 murder mystery play Murder on the Nile, based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, will be coming to the Dolman Theatre in

Murder on the Nile, Agatha Christie’s own staging of her famous novel, Death on the Nile, is set on a paddle steamer cruising the legendary Nile River in 1940’s Egypt.

The passengers aboard are abuzz when the famous heiress, Kay Ridgeway, and her penniless new husband, Simon Mostyn board the ship. Class, money and reputation are all at stake in one way or another for the passengers and before they knot it deceit, theft and murder quickly make waves on the river.

MORE NEWS:

Spurned lover Jacqueline De Severac, protective uncle Canon Pennefather, a trouble German doctor, and a host of colourful and mysterious characters add to the drama and suspense of this classic Agatha Christie mystery.

Who can be trusted? Who holds the truth? Who is Suspect? Whodunit?

The play will run from Tuesday, March 3, until Saturday, March 7.

Tickets can be purchased on the Dolman Theatre website.